Maplewood Chamber of Commerce to Host Virtual Halloween Costume & Decorating Contests

From the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce:

One of Maplewood’s famed traditions – the Halloween Parade – will not take place this year due to COVID-19. Not to worry, the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce has three ways to add FUN instead of FRIGHT to your Halloween night: Dress up your children, pets and/or yourself for the Virtual Halloween Costume Contest; for business owners, it’s the Halloween Storefront Decoration Contest; and, if you’re a SOMA resident, join the Halloween House Decorating Contest.

Each contest will be judged driving by your house, walking by your storefront or viewing photos uploaded to the Chamber website.

For details on sponsorship opportunities, click on the Contest links above. To sponsor one of the contests, please contact Claire Strupp at [email protected] or 973-202-9989. Deadline for sponsorships is October 22.

If you want to participate in the House Decorating Contest, please complete this short form. To enter your business in the Storefront Decorating Contest, complete this form.

All judging will be done on Halloween by our wonderful sponsors. For the House and Storefront Decorating contests, be sure to enter no later than October 27th. Participants in the Costume Contest may enter through the end of Halloween.

Download (PDF, 234KB)

Download (PDF, 313KB)

Download (PDF, 255KB)