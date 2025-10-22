Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Announces Return of The Gratitude Graffiti Project

From Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Gratitude Graffiti Project

A Community Initiative

The Township of Maplewood’s Division of Arts & Culture is proud to announce the return of The Gratitude Graffiti Project, a community initiative that began right here in Maplewood in 2012, founded by local residents Candice Davenport and Lucila McElroy.

What is The Gratitude Graffiti Project?

The Gratitude Graffiti Project is a daily practice of intentional appreciation through interactive public art. Rooted in the principles of positive psychology, the project is built on a simple yet powerful belief: one of the most effective paths to wellness and happiness is a consistent practice of gratitude.

The mission is to create THE REMINDER—a visual and participatory experience that transforms everyday spaces into Gratitude Stops. These stops invite community members to pause, reflect, and share what they are grateful for. From now until Thanksgiving, passersby are encouraged to leave their mark, helping to build a collective expression of gratitude across the community.

At its core, the project asks two guiding questions:

What are you grateful for?

What would a grateful community look like, through art?

How It Started

The Gratitude Graffiti Project started in Maplewood, NJ in 2012. During its five year run, it spread to other New Jersey towns and to states including California, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, Iowa, Washington, Minnesota, and Ohio—as well as internationally to Vancouver, Hong Kong, Australia, and Jordan. Its settings are as diverse as hospitals, businesses, schools, universities, workplaces, libraries, and places of worship.

As the founders remind us: “When we practice gratitude daily, nothing changes—and everything changes.”

The Gratitude Graffiti Project 2025

This year, the Division of Arts & Culture invites ALL local businesses, hospitals, health centers, schools, gyms, universities, workplaces, restaurants, places of worship, and libraries to join the 2025 Gratitude Graffiti Project. Together, we can spread gratitude across Maplewood, South Orange, and beyond.

📌 Register here: Google Form Link

We invite ALL businesses, near and far! The first 40 MAPSO businesses to register will receive a free participation kit, which includes:

Window-safe washable markers

Windex for cleanup

Official project flyer

We encourage all other businesses beyond MAPSO to join efforts in spreading gratitude! All you need is to download our window flyer and a few washable window markers. Download flyer here: Download Flyer.pdf – Google Drive

Key Dates

All Businesses Registration Deadline: Sunday, October 26, 2025

MAPSO Kit Distribution: Monday, October 27 – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Exhibition Dates: November 1 – 30, 2025



Social Media Handles

https://www.instagram.com/the.gratitude.graffiti.project/

https://thegratitudegraffitiproject.wordpress.com/

#gratitudegraffitiproject

[email protected]