Maplewood Pool Open to All Residents 6/18-21; South Orange Pool Open to All Residents Friday

From Maplewood Township:
UPDATE: Pool Opening
Due to extreme heat forecast for an extended period, the Maplewood Community Pool will be open to all Maplewood residents, regardless of membership, from Tuesday, June 18 through Friday, June 21. Hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and Friday, 2:00pm to 8:00pm. Residents must bring a photo ID or proof of residency, and should bring a chair. Non-resident guests are only permitted when accompanied by pool members, and must purchase guests passes.
UPDATE: Heat Advisory
The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisory for our area until 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 20th. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. High temperatures are expected to last through the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.
Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.
Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. If you don`t have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days after if your home is still hot. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9-1-1.
Cooling Center
Any resident experiencing a heat emergency should call the Police Department at 9-1-1, (973) 762-1234, or visit 1618 Springfield Avenue. When necessary, the Police Department can open a cooling center for residents.
Additional Resources
Below are informational resources from the New Jersey Department of Health regarding heat related illnesses.
Stay Cool!!
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for South Orange, starting on Tuesday, June 18 and ending on Sunday, June 23. The peak of the heat wave is expected Thursday and Friday with heat indices reaching 95 to around 103 during the afternoon hours.
The Baird Center and Village Hall offices will serve as emergency cooling centers during the current heat wave. Residents can visit either location if needed to get relief from the extreme heat.
Anyone needing a cooling location after hours should call the South Orange Police at their non-emergency number: 973-763-3000.
The South Orange Community Pool will open this Friday, June 21 from 12 pm-8 pm. Due to the Excessive Heat Warning, all South Orange residents will be permitted to use the pool on Friday. Any resident that does not have an Outdoor Recreation Membership will be required to provide identification proving their South Orange residency. Guests will not be permitted.
During a heat wave, residents should be on the lookout for the following:
Health Risks: Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, infants, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Dehydration: Increased risk of dehydration due to excessive sweating and inadequate fluid intake.
Heat-related Illnesses: Symptoms may include dizziness, nausea, headaches, and in severe cases, loss of consciousness.
The following actions are recommended:
Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeine.
Stay Cool: Spend time in air-conditioned places such as malls, libraries, or community centers. If air conditioning is not available, use fans and take cool showers or baths.
Limit Outdoor Activity: Postpone strenuous activities to cooler times of the day (early morning or evening). Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and protect yourself from the sun with hats and sunscreen.
Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and pets to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.