Maplewood Township Hosts From Awareness to Action: a Forum on Police Accountability, June 19

By access_timeJun-09-2020

From the Township of Maplewood:

Mayor McGehee and the Maplewood Township Committee present: From Awareness to Action, A Forum on Law Enforcement Accountability, Mass Incarceration in America and The Treatment of Black People in our community.

Friday June 19th (Juneteenth), 7pm.

Details: Register in advance for this webinar

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The forum will also be streamed live on the Township’s YouTube channel.

