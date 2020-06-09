Maplewood Township Hosts From Awareness to Action: a Forum on Police Accountability, June 19

From the Township of Maplewood:

Mayor McGehee and the Maplewood Township Committee present: From Awareness to Action, A Forum on Law Enforcement Accountability, Mass Incarceration in America and The Treatment of Black People in our community.

Friday June 19th (Juneteenth), 7pm.

Details: Register in advance for this webinar

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The forum will also be streamed live on the Township’s YouTube channel.