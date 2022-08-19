Maplewood’s Robert J. Miller Oysterfest and Melanoma Awareness Returns to The Woodland on September 17

From the Robert J. Miller Oysterfest:

The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for Melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will resume its annual location at The Woodland on September 17, 2022. In partnership with the Township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event and fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 to support awareness of Melanoma and provide essential funds for Melanoma research and MAPSO families in need.

In keeping with the tradition of this event, festivities will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 5-10 pm under tents at The Woodland, located at 60 Woodland Road in the heart of Maplewood Village, and will include a live band, DJ, bagpipers, food and beverage pairings, and featuring the popular oyster bar. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/ tickets/ or at St. James’s Gate in Maplewood.

“Our committee has worked diligently over these past two years to continue to honor our mission and raise necessary funds to support local families during COVID,” said Grace Miller, co-founder of Robert. J. Miller Foundation. “Although our annual Oysterfest event was on hiatus during the pandemic, we were grateful to present donations to more than 12 families in the area who had either a sudden loss of a family member or are facing stress due to medical bills or financial crisis during these difficult times. We can’t wait to gather under the tents again to celebrate and provide health resources on Melanoma awareness for our community.”

2022 Updates: Unfortunately, this year’s event will not offer general admission tickets and children’s activities as the organizers remain cautious of COVID protocols in the local community for indoor events and working with young children. We will also be refraining from on-site skin screenings for Melanoma but will have resources available with recommendations for individuals to find local dermatologists.

The Robert J. Miller Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Maplewood, NJ, was created in 2015 in memory of Robert J. Miller, a local Maplewood resident of many years who passed away after a two-year battle from Melanoma. The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest event raises funds for Melanoma research and reserves donation contributions for local families who are facing an unexpected medical crisis. Over the last eight years, the Robert J. Miller Foundation has raised more than $100,000 as part of these efforts. To contribute, donations are always accepted at: http://www. bobmilleroysterfest.com/donate . Stay updated via social by following us on Facebook. For more information, contact us via email at bobmilleroysterfest@gmail.com

As of August 17, 2022, the Robert J. Miller Oysterfest Committee would like to graciously thank the following sponsors GLEAMR, Keller Williams Midtown Direct, Lions Club, St. James Gate, and Tullamore Dew, as well as our food vendors including Freeman’s Fish Market, N&K Prime Marketplace, Scratch Taco, and The Fox and Falcon.