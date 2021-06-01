MapSO Spotlight: Columbia High School Alum, Martina Zacker

Name?

Martina Zacker.

What town do you live in, and how long have you lived here?

I have lived in South Orange for 15 years.

SOMA or MapSO?

Definitely MapSO, it just sounds better (sorry Mom).

What do you do?

Right now I don’t do much in Mapso since I just finished my freshman year at the University of Michigan but I was on the girls soccer team at Columbia High School and was also the Editor-in-Chief of our school newspaper, The Columbian.

Why do you live/work/interact here?

I guess I really only live here because it’s where my parents decided to live when I was five years old but I wouldn’t change it for the world! I’ve met so many amazing people in Mapso and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

What are you studying in school?

I’m most likely double majoring in Communications and International Studies and was drawn to both of these degrees because they’ll give me a well rounded education and open up a number of careers for me. Studying communications allows me to keep studying journalism-related topics like I did in high school and the international studies major allows me to take a wide range of classes I’m interested in from Spanish to political science.

If you could say one nice thing to the residents of MapSO, what would it be?

If I could say one nice thing to MapSO residents it would be to thank them for giving me an amazing place to grow up in. I’ve learned so much from my teachers, classmates, and friends that I’ve taken with me to college!

If you are away at school, what do you miss most in MapSO besides your family?

I’ve really missed driving around town with my friends and always seeing people we know. Driving and walking through downtown South Orange never fails to put a smile on my face!

What is your major at school?

What’s your favorite dessert in MapSO?

Coffee ice cream from Village Ice Cream in Maplewood.

Which pizzeria MapSO has the best pizza?

My favorite pizza is from South Orange Trattoria and my go-to order is a slice of chicken parm pizza and a slice of baked ziti pizza.

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday morning when you’re home?

Has to be Bagel Chateau just because the sandwiches are so good but Sonny’s [Bagel’s] will always hold a special place in my heart since it’s where my parents love to pick up bagels almost every Sunday morning.

What is your favorite place to park in Maplewood and South Orange Village?

I loved parking in the senior parking lot each morning before school during my senior year because of how chaotic it always was.

What superpower would you like to have? Would you use it for good or evil? And would you use it to get a parking spot?

Teleportation. I would definitely try to use it for good but would mostly use it to easily go back and forth between Michigan and New Jersey whenever I’m having a tough day at school and I wouldn’t even need a parking spot!