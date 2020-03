Village Green presents a series called Spotlight, which gives you a chance to get to know your neighbors better. We ask questions. Our Spotlight personality does the rest.

We continue Spotlight with a profile of Kamal Zubieta, Interim Member of the Board of Education. Learn more about Kamal here.

sign in here.[/memberful_sign_in_link] For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj. com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns, email us at [email protected].