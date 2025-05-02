Max Philip Goldstein Memorial Scholarship — How to Contribute

The family of Max Philip Goldstein — a prolific artist, filmmaker and musician and member of the Columbia High School Class of 2019 who died in February at age 24 — is working with the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund to establish the Max Philip Goldstein Memorial Scholarship.

While at Columbia, Goldstein was an active student in the Arts, focusing on photography, filmmaking and music. He won numerous awards for his photography and filmmaking and was honored at film festivals throughout New Jersey and in Texas, where he later went to college at the University of Texas at Austin.

In addition to film and photography at Columbia High School, Max was a member of Columbia Cougar News and of the Parnassian Society and performed as Marlowe in the CHS production of Shakespeare in Love. The Arts weren’t his only endeavor in high school: he was also a captain of the swim team and served four summers as a lifeguard at the South Orange Community Pool.

The family hopes to be able to provide a scholarship each year to students who intend to pursue film, photography or music, and to do so in perpetuity, they must raise $20,000 by 2026.

Donations may be made at chssf.org/donate/ in Max’s memory by checking the box to donate in memory of someone and providing Max’s name.