Meadowland Park Conservancy and South Orange Village Premiere New Tradition to Celebrate our Nation’s Independence

written by The Meadowland Park Conservancy
From The Meadowland Park Conservancy:

The Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) is partnering with South Orange Village to bring a new tradition to Flood’s Hill to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend. The family-friendly event begins at 6pm on Saturday, July 1 and will feature a truly American array of entertainment and activities.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to cheer on the contestants in the return of the Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest…listen to the beautiful sounds of the South Orange Symphony Orchestra performing Americana favorites…and watch as the iconic film “1776” tells the story of our nation’s founding on the big screen.

Plus food trucks, kids’ games from the South Mountain Y, a community art project and more. It’s all free thanks to generous support from SOPAC, Town Hall Deli and the South Mountain Y.

If you’d like to be considered for the Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest, get in touch with our friends at THD by calling or texting 973-980-2775, emailing TownHallDeli@gmail.com or stopping by the deli at 71 1st St. in South Orange.

WE NEED VOLUNTEERS to make it all happen! If you’d like to lend a hand, email us at meadowlandparkso@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE MEADOWLAND PARK CONSERVANCY (MPC):

The MPC is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit founded and run by volunteers who are passionate about the future of South Orange’s largest open space. The MPC’s long term goal is nothing short of creating the finest public open space in the region. More info on the MPC, its founders and goals can be found at meadowlandpark.org 

 

