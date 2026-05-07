Meadowland Park Conservancy Celebrates Mothers with Music, Flowers and Unveiling of Esther’s Garden 

From The Meadowland Park Conservancy:

The Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) invites the community on Saturday, May 9th at 10 a.m. for a morning of music, flowers and community to celebrate Mother’s Day and the launch of Phase Two of Esther’s Garden, the 45-acre park’s newest feature at the corner of Mead Street and North Ridgewood Road.

The garden, MPC’s latest initiative, will serve as a place of quiet respite and reflection meant to honor mothers and caretakers in the community. The first phase, completed in the fall, added garden beds filled with native plantings and infrastructure work. The second phase, kicking off this spring, will add a brick pathway, benches and more plantings.

To celebrate the start of this second phase, the garden will be filled with live music from the Maplewood Glee Club. Attendees will also have the opportunity to create free flower bouquets for mom with the help of local realtor Lindsey Stone—perfect for a handmade gift just in time for Mother’s Day.

The event is free and open to all. Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, please visit https://meadowlandpark.org or follow the Meadowland Park Conservancy on Instagram and Facebook.

Event Details

What: Celebration for mothers and the opening of Esther’s Garden

When: Saturday, May 9th at 10:00am

Where: Corner of Mead Street and North Ridgewood Road

Highlights: Music and bouquet making courtesy of Lindsey Stone Homes

ABOUT THE MEADOWLAND PARK CONSERVANCY (MPC): The MPC is a registered Federal and New Jersey non-profit founded and run by volunteers who are passionate about the future of South Orange’s largest open space. Focusing on the 30 non-athletic acres of the park, the MPC’s long-term goal is nothing short of creating the finest