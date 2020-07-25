Need to Get Outside? Morristown National Historical Park Increases Visitor Access

From the Morristown National Historic Park:

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Morristown National Historical Park (NHP) is taking another step in increasing recreational access at the park. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Friday, July 24, 2020, Morristown NHP will open a visitor contact station within the park. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. One station will be located at the Washington’s Headquarters Museum area, and, as staffing permits, another at the Jockey Hollow Visitor Center area. Additionally, a new cell phone tour of the Washington’s Headquarters area Museum and Ford Mansion grounds is now available.

While visiting the park, the following will be open for recreation in accordance with state guidance from 8 am to 8 pm daily:

All five Jockey Hollow area parking lots (Visitor Center, Wick House, Soldier Huts, New York Brigade and Trail Center)

New Jersey Brigade/Cross Estate area parking lot will be increased to 100% parking capacity

Jockey Hollow Tour Road

Soldier Huts

All 27 miles of hiking trails

Equestrian trail use (5 trailer spaces at the Visitor Center parking lot only)

Appropriate recreation includes such activities as:

walking

hiking

running

bicycling

Prohibited activities include:

large group gatherings and activities

picnicking

Permanent restroom facilities in Jockey Hollow will be closed; however, portable restroom units will be available for public use. Parking will be restricted to the park’s surface parking lots only.

Additionally, the following areas will remain closed to the public in this phase in the interest of public health and following federal, state and local guidelines:

Jockey Hollow Visitor Center

New York Brigade Comfort Station

Wick House and herb garden

Washington’s Headquarters Area: Ford Mansion and Washington’s Headquarters Museum (grounds and parking lots are open for passive recreation)

“As visitors safely enjoy grounds, roads and trails, we hope that as they explore the park, they enjoy our new cell phone tour, learning about the Ford family and the winter encampment of 1779-1780”, said Tom Ross, superintendent of Morristown NHP. “As a reminder, please continue to follow recommended social distancing practices at all times. Many of the park’s hiking trails are narrow and we strongly encourage healthy hiking etiquette by wearing a face covering when you can’t socially distance on the trails and paths.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Morristown NHP, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, park vehicles in designated parking spaces, practice Leave No Trace principles (carry in-carry out trash), avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website or on Facebook and Instagram using our social media handle: @morristownnps. Learn more about the collections here.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted here.