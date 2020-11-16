Community Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

November 16: Essex County Reports 30,398 (+205) Cases of COVID-19, 1,945 Deaths

By access_timeNov-16-2020

Below is the November 16, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there have been 279,274 cases of COVID-19 reported today.

Download (PDF, 179KB)

