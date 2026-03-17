Realtor Allison Ziefert on the Biggest Mistakes Home Buyers Make in Northern NJ and How to Avoid Them

From Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

Buying a home in Northern New Jersey — particularly in highly sought-after communities like Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn, Summit, Livingston and Montclair — can be both exciting and challenging.

With limited housing inventory and continued demand from buyers seeking access to New York City, strong schools and vibrant downtowns, today’s market often moves quickly. In competitive environments like these, small missteps can cost buyers time, money, or even the opportunity to purchase the right home.

After helping hundreds of buyers navigate the Northern New Jersey housing market, certain patterns tend to emerge. Below are some of the most common mistakes buyers make — and how to avoid them.

Falling for the “Perfect” Small House

One mistake buyers frequently make is falling in love with a beautifully renovated but smaller home that feels perfect today.

Turnkey homes — especially those that are newly updated — often command premium prices. But a few years later, life circumstances can change. Families grow, work-from-home needs expand, or space for visiting relatives becomes important.

In some cases, buyers would have been better served by choosing a slightly larger home that required cosmetic updates but offered greater long-term flexibility.

Because moving carries significant costs — including closing costs, moving expenses and potential market changes — real estate professionals often encourage buyers to think about how a home will function for the next seven to ten years, not just the next two.

Choosing the House Before Choosing the Town

In Northern New Jersey, the town you choose often matters just as much as the house itself.

There are lots of great houses out there and lots of great towns. Searching for the right house before narrowing down your focus on the right town leads to too many options to consider without focusing on the fundamentals. Different communities offer distinct lifestyles. Buyers should consider factors such as:

Commute options to New York City

Downtown walkability and local amenities

School districts

Community culture

Property taxes and home values

Access to parks and outdoor recreation

Choosing the community that best aligns with your lifestyle is often the first step in finding the right home. Find the town and then we can find the home.

Waiting for a 100 Percent Perfect House

In markets with limited housing inventory, waiting for the “perfect” house can keep buyers stuck on the sidelines.

In reality, many successful buyers purchase homes that meet about 80 percent of their wish list.

Features such as updated kitchens, central air conditioning, modern lighting or renovated bathrooms can often be improved over time. However, location, layout and lot size are much harder to change.

Working with agents who have the vision and knowledge to tell you want can and can’t be easily changed in a home can open up far more possibilities in a tight market.

Ignoring How the Home Fits Daily Life

A home that photographs beautifully online may not work for everyday living.

Smart buyers think carefully about how a home supports their specific daily routines. Questions to consider include:

Does the commute work realistically?

Is there enough space for remote work?

Is the neighborhood walkable or car-dependent?

Are parks, restaurants and community spaces nearby?

In towns like Maplewood, South Orange and Summit, many buyers prioritize proximity to train stations, downtown areas and outdoor spaces such as South Mountain Reservation or Loantaka Brook Reservation.

Lifestyle compatibility often determines long-term happiness in a home more than cosmetic finishes.

Underestimating How Competitive the Market Can Be

Northern New Jersey’s housing market often experiences periods of extremely low inventory. When desirable homes come to market, multiple offers are common.

Homes in competitive towns sometimes sell above their asking price, particularly when inventory is tight.

Buyers who are well prepared — with mortgage pre-approval, clear priorities and a thoughtful offer strategy — tend to have the greatest success in these environments.

Trying to Work With Multiple Agents

Some buyers assume they should work with a different agent in every town they are considering.

In practice, this approach can create confusion and missed opportunities. Because limited inventory often leads buyers to search across multiple communities simultaneously, working with a knowledgeable agent or team familiar with the broader region can help streamline the process.

Panicking Over Home Inspection Issues

Home inspections can feel intimidating, especially for first-time buyers. Inspectors are trained to be extremely thorough, and their reports often contain long lists of observations.

However, most homes — even newly built ones — have inspection items.

Common findings may include aging HVAC systems, roofs nearing replacement, electrical updates or appliances approaching the end of their lifespan. In many cases, these are routine maintenance issues rather than major problems.

The purpose of the inspection is to help buyers understand the home’s condition and plan appropriately, not to scare them away from a purchase. Almost everything can be fixed and, if the seller is willing, you very well might be comfortable proceeding with a purchase. Consumers are well protected from ending up with a “lemon”. An experienced agent can often flag inspection items before an offer is even made.

The Bottom Line

Buying a home in Northern New Jersey requires both preparation and perspective.

The buyers who navigate the process most successfully tend to:

Think long term

Prioritize location and lifestyle

Stay open to homes that are mostly — but not perfectly — right

Understand that many issues can be addressed over time

Move decisively when the right opportunity appears

With limited inventory across many Northern New Jersey communities, having a thoughtful strategy can make the home search far smoother.

Thinking About Buying in Northern New Jersey?

Understanding the market is the first step to making a purchase.

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

We have similar reports for many other towns and if you would like one please reach out to us.

If you are considering buying a home in Maplewood, South Orange, nearby communities or even outside of NJ it often helps to talk through your strategy before the search begins.

Sometimes a short conversation can help buyers avoid months of frustration and focus on the right opportunities.

Readers can reach the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group at [email protected] to start the conversation.