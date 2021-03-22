PHOTOS: Reflecting Together, South Orange-Maplewood Remembers Those Lost to COVID

The South Orange and Maplewood community came together on Sunday night to remember those that were lost to COVID 19, with a candlelit vigil at the duck pond in South Orange.

A series of speakers, which included elected officials and community leaders, addressed the crowd of about 125. Speakers also included Jane Ehlers, a Columbia High School graduate and nurse at St. Barnabas Medical Center. Ehlers assured the crowd that no one died alone while she was on duty.

Jessi Gottlieb Empestan, whose husband Ro, passed away in March 2020 due to COVID 19, thanked the community for their support during difficult days, weeks and months following.

After the speakers finished, the candles were lit and while a cellist played Bach’s Cello Suite #1 “Prelude”.