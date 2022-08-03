Save the Date for Achieve’s Newstead 5K on September 17 

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood:

Attention all runners, walkers, kids of all ages! Please join us on September 17th at 9AM for Achieve’s annual Newstead 5K. Now in its 20th year, the Newstead 5K race kicks off the school year in South Orange-Maplewood, with a morning of healthy activity, connection and fundraising. We are thrilled to welcome hundreds of enthusiastic runners and walkers of all ages at this iconic event. Of course, if you’re not around that morning, you can join ‘virtually’ by running or walking when and where you’d like.

The race will kick off at 9AM at the South Mountain School Annex (112 Glenview Rd., South Orange) and take runners through the streets of the residential Newstead neighborhood. Race registration will open July 25th with the registration price of $30 effective through 9/4 (price increases to $35 after that date). Participants will get our popular race T-shirts (while supplies last).

We are fortunate to have SOMEA (South Orange-Maplewood Education Association) return as our presenting sponsor, and The Able Baker as sponsor of the Kids Fun Run. The Newstead 5K is a great opportunity to showcase community support of Achieve and its programs and we invite all local businesses and families to consider a sponsorship opportunity (levels range from $125-$1,200). In addition to being featured on the iconic race T-shirts, sponsors at higher levels will be featured on Achieve’s website, social media platforms, and race registration page, and are entitled to a presence at the race. Pledge your support for the race by August 26th by contacting director@achievefoundation.org or completing the Sponsorship Application on our website. You can learn more about the 5K and/or sponsorship opportunities on our website https://achievefoundation.org/instead5k. Volunteers are also needed leading up to and including the day of the race. Please contact newstead5K@achievefoundation.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

The Newstead 5K is one of Achieve’s largest events, with a fundraising goal of $40,000 to underwrite initiatives that promote high-quality education and prepare South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. Achieve Supports students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Your participation helps fund initiatives that include Achieve’s signature volunteer tutor program, educator grants,, support for the arts, STEAM education (such as Maker Madness ), and so much more.

Whether you walk, run, volunteer or sponsor, we guarantee a wonderful experience. Please join us!

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that support public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.