Seton Hall University Grieves Death of Sophomore Kristen McCartney

From Seton Hall University Office of the President, Sept. 22:

“Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name: you are mine.” — Isaiah 43:1

Dear Members of the Seton Hall Community,By now, many of you are aware that Kristen McCartney, a sophomore in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations, is the student who passed on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency in Neumann Hall. Kristen was a resident student from North Carolina, a sister of Alpha Omicron Pi, and a cherished member of our Seton Hall family.

No words can adequately express our sorrow at losing someone who had only begun to realize her potential and achieve her dreams. Likewise, no words can begin to alleviate the anguish Kristen’s family is experiencing in these terrible days. We grieve with them for the loss of their daughter and sister. As Kristen’s mother has written, she was “a bright light extinguished far too soon.”

Kristen’s parents granted the University permission to make her name known more widely, and asked that we relay the following message:

“For everyone in the Seton Hall community who loved our daughter and took time to know her, we say thank you from the very bottom of our hearts. She loved being a Pirate!”

Kristen’s parents have asked us to hold their family close to our hearts in their time of hurt and sorrow. We will continue to work with them to communicate arrangements as soon as they are established.

As always, I encourage everyone to reach out to CAPS counselors at (973) 761-9500 or Campus Ministry at (973) 761-9545; they are here to help you, especially during this time of grief.

Sincerely,

Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D.

President