Seton Hall University Hosts Annual Fall Graduate Open House Oct. 15 for Prospective Students

From Seton Hall University:

Seton Hall University will host its annual Fall Graduate Open House from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 15, in Bethany Hall on the South Orange campus. Prospective students will have the opportunity to explore more than 140 graduate degree and certificate programs designed to meet the demands of today’s rapidly changing workforce.

Programs span a wide range of fields, including business, communication, applied physics and engineering, international relations, education, counseling, healthcare administration, occupational therapy, law, nursing, data science, social work, public administration and more.

“Graduate education at Seton Hall provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to adapt to change while building purposeful careers,” said Associate Provost for Academic and Graduate Affairs Christopher Cuccia. “Our open house highlights not only the depth and flexibility of our programs, but also the personal attention and community that Seton Hall is known for.”

During the evening, participants will be able to speak directly with faculty, admissions staff and current graduate students to learn more about the programs, student experience and career outcomes. Alumni from various graduate programs will also be available to share their perspectives on the value of a Seton Hall degree.

The event will also cover financial aid resources, including information about graduate assistantships and scholarships. Staff from the Career Center will be on hand to discuss professional development opportunities available to graduate students, such as networking events, interview preparation and career coaching.

All attendees will receive an application fee waiver if they later choose to apply to a Seton Hall graduate program.

To learn more and register for the event, visit the Graduate Open House registration page.