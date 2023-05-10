SOMA Justice Announces Emergency Loan Program, Fundraiser May 12 at The Woodland

From SOMA Justice:

SOMA Justice is pleased to announce the kickoff of its new Emergency Loan Program that has the potential to meaningfully support our most vulnerable neighbors. This program will provide small, one time loans to community members in an urgent situation to cover needs like housing, food, childcare, transportation, etc. Repayment terms are interest free, over the course of 24 months, and voluntary – each recipient understands that their repayment allows the same amount to be used by another neighbor in need. The fund will distribute at least $5,000 annually, with funds being redistributed to others in need as they are repaid.

To date, examples of requests for aid from the community include:

$1000 to cover back rent and/or security deposits for new housing

$500 for emergency car repair

$250 for a month of food for a family waiting for federal aid programs to kick in

$100 for survival items, including clothing, due to a house fire

On May 12, SOMA Justice will host its first ever Fundraiser, a 90’s Party at the Woodland in Maplewood. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to fund the Emergency Loan program, as well as support SOMA Justice operating costs. Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased here: https://www.aplos.com/aws/ events/back_to_the_90s_ fundraiser.

Community members interested in applying for an Emergency Loan or getting more information about the program can email: aid@somajustice.org or visit our website: https://somajustice.org/Loan. All requests will be kept confidential.

Community members interested in donating directly to the Emergency Loan Program can contribute here: somajustice.org/give.

SOMA Justice is a non-profit organization committed to working for racial, social, and economic justice in South Orange, Maplewood and surrounding communities. Founded in 2016, SOMA Justice works to reimagine and create the conditions in which justice, survival, and joy flourish through community building, education, advocacy, and direct action. Through this work we challenge racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, and other ideologies of power and oppression. For more information on SOMA Justice, please visit our website: somajustice.org, or e-mail us at info@somajustice.org.