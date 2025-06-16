South Mountain YMCA’s Annual Duck Race Raises Over $40K to Support Local Families and Children

From The South Mountain YMCA:

The South Mountain YMCA held its 26th Memorial Day Duck Race on May 26, 2025, raising a net total of $40,789 for local children and families through duck sponsorships, ticket and T-shirt sales, prizes, and individual donations.

The event kicked off with participants in duck-themed attire marching in the town’s Memorial Day Parade before releasing 1,000 rubber ducks down the river in six heats.

“The Duck Race is a highlight in the Y’s annual calendar, showcasing the strength of our community while raising essential funds to help local families and youth access the support and services they need to thrive,” said James Goodger, Executive Director at the South Mountain YMCA. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated Y staff team, the Board of Managers, our generous sponsors, prize donors, the countless volunteers, township officials, and all friends of the Y. Together, we made a significant impact on many lives in just one day.”

The annual Duck Race brings together staff, volunteers, township leaders, businesses, and community organizations for a fun family experience and a great cause. Proceeds go toward the Y’s financial assistance program, which helps make Y programs, such as child care, sports, enrichment, and summer camp, affordable for families with extenuating circumstances. In 2024 alone, the South Mountain Y awarded over $433,000 in direct financial assistance, with 1 in 15 children in summer camps and 1 in 8 children in child care programs receiving assistance.

This year’s Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant recipient is the Maplewood-based Together We Bloom, which received $5,000 of Duck Race proceeds. This organization was selected for a number of qualifying factors including alignment with the Y’s mission and demonstrated community impact. Together We Bloom works to empower young children with disabilities and their families through equitable access to connection, communication, and community.

“Together We Bloom is deeply grateful to the South Mountain Y and the Gianni family for honoring us as a recipient of the Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant. This generous support from an organization that shares our values is truly meaningful and impactful for our small organization,” said Kimberly Takacs, Executive Director. “With this grant, we will expand our efforts to foster a more inclusive and accessible SOMA for neurodivergent individuals and those with disabilities. We are excited to grow our partnership with the Y and look forward to the impact we will create together.”

For more information about the Duck Race, visit www.metroymcas.org/south-mountain-ymca/duck-race/.

ABOUT THE Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its six branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, New Milford, Hardyston and Stillwater are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.