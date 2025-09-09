South Orange Community Day Rolls In with Back-to-School Bike Parade and Family Fun on Sunday, Sept. 14

From The South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

South Orange Community Day is set to take place on Sunday, September 14 from 1–3 PM, offering neighbors, families, and friends an afternoon full of free fun, fitness, and community connection.

This year’s event brings together local organizations, municipal departments, and residents for one of the most vibrant traditions of the year — complete with activities for kids, and the highly anticipated Back-to-School Bike Parade.

Bike Parade & Activities:

Come get your bikes ready for fall, learn about the SOMA Bike Bus and the South Orange Greenway, and join your neighbors for a joyful ride through the park and surrounding streets. The parade is open to kids and adults of all ages — bring your bikes, trikes, scooters, strollers, or just your walking shoes and be part of the fun! There’s something for all skill levels: we’ll parade through the park and also ride a ~1-mile loop on nearby streets to experience the new West Montrose Avenue bike lanes.

Bike Parade Schedule: Please arrive between 1:35–2:15 PM to participate.

Additional bike-related activities include:

All-ages bike/scoot/walk

Bike & scooter decorating station

Free bike tune-ups from Urban Cyclery

Helmet checks & safety tips from EZ Ride

Bicycle registration with South Orange Police Department

Free bike bells & reflective safety gear

Community Day also features:

Free outdoor yoga class for all ages at 1pm with Kristen Brunello (bring a yoga mat or blanket)

Inflatables for kids

Ice cream truck treats

Info from municipal departments

Updates on the South Orange Greenway

Opportunities to meet elected officials and connect with local organizations

“Community Day is one of the highlights of the year for South Orange,” said Councilwoman Summer Jones. “It’s a celebration of wellness, safety, creativity, and togetherness — there truly is something for everyone.”

South Orange Community Day

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00–3:00 PM (Bike Parade 1:35–2:15 PM)

Location: Meadowland Park – Mead street & Meadowbrook Lane

For more information, please contact: [email protected]