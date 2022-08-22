South Orange Elks Donate $1,500 to Girls Helping Girls Period

On Tuesday, August 2, the South Orange Elks Lodge #1154 donated $1,500 to the local organization Girls Helping Girls Period. The money was a portion of the Gratitude Grant awarded from the Elks National Foundation. Girls Helping Girls Period, created from a one-time collection drive in 2015, is now a family-run nonprofit organization in South Orange, New Jersey, that specializes in the collection and distribution of feminine hygiene products.As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, GHGP’s mission is to supply those in need with the products that can help them lead productive, healthy lives, while educating about period poverty and advocating for equity.