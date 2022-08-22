CommunitySouth Orange

South Orange Elks Donate $1,500 to Girls Helping Girls Period

by South Orange Elks Lodge #1154
written by South Orange Elks Lodge #1154
On Tuesday, August 2, the South Orange Elks Lodge #1154 donated $1,500 to the local organization Girls Helping Girls Period. The money was a portion of the Gratitude Grant awarded from the Elks National Foundation. Girls Helping Girls Period, created from a one-time collection drive in 2015, is now a family-run nonprofit organization in South Orange, New Jersey, that specializes in the collection and distribution of feminine hygiene products.As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, GHGP’s mission is to supply those in need with the products that can help them lead productive, healthy lives, while educating about period poverty and advocating for equity.

From left to right: Treasurer Ron Housley, member Christy Harmon, Exalted Ruler Dan Pieraccini, GHGP founders Quinn, Elise and Emma Joy, and SO Elks’ Secretary, Bob Donnelly.

 

