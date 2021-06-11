South Orange to Name Intersection to Honor Nikhil Badlani

Ten years ago, a young life ended suddenly in a tragic accident in South Orange. As the community reeled in grief, the family of Nikhil Badlani, age 11, quickly worked to ensure that Nikhil would not be remembered in sadness but in joy.

Nikhil’s parents Sunil and Sangeeta Badlani and his brother Anay formed a foundation in Nikhil’s name and began the work to campaign for pedestrian and traffic safety with the “Stop for Nikhil” campaign, as well as provide scholarships for young people who excelled as students, musicians and performers — just as Nikhil did.

On Friday, June 11, Nikhil’s family will mark 10 years since his loss by observing a moment of silence at the intersection where the fatal accident took place, South Wyoming Avenue and Lenox Avenue in South Orange, at 2:45 p.m. The community is invited to attend or watch via livestream.

The Township of South Orange Village has also announced that the intersection will be named to honor Nikhil. Nikhil’s mother wrote in a release that he “was kind, passionate about music and academically gifted. He touched many lives when he was among us and continues to do so even now through the Foundation. He is greatly missed and loved by all.”

The mission of The Nikhil Badlani Foundation is to expand and enhance the lives of underserved children in West Orange, New Jersey – Nikhil’s home town — and neighboring communities through individualized lessons for talented musicians, scholarships for graduating seniors, and traffic safety awareness and education for all.

Help Nikhil’s fmaily keep their promise to Nikhil by signing the pledge to drive safe here:

https://nikhilbadlanifoundation.org/safety-pledge/

The ceremony will be livestreamed at 2:45 PM on: https://www.facebook.com/stop4nikhil