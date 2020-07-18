South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church Raises Funds for Scholarships

From Narda Chisholm-Greene:

The South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church has held a scholarship fundraiser annually for the last 19 years. Due to the pandemic we were not able to celebrate as well as raise funds this year. We instead will be hosting a virtual event for our graduates who unfortunately have not had an in-person graduation and missed out on their prom.

This scholarship has benefited over 50 graduates over the years who have gone off to colleges around the country and are now in many professions such as doctors, attorneys, electricians and more to name a few. The funds also help maintain our historic building built in 1902 which is located in South Orange, NJ. The funds raised annually cover the costs of keeping the building up and providing long overdue repairs on wear and tear.

