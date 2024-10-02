Springfield Avenue Maplewood to Host Craft Beer Tasting Fundraiser on October 24

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood:

Springfield Avenue Maplewood will host its 6th annual Craft Beer Tasting fundraiser on Thursday, October 24 from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm. The event returns under the stars at the Wine Barrel parking lot located at 1886 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $35 online and for $40 at the door. The event is open to adults 21 or over.

Attendees can sample beers from local and regional breweries including Four City Brewing Company, Other Half Brewing, Brix City Brewing, Radiant Pig, Magnify, and Lawsons.

For non-beer drinkers, there will be samples of Talk House Encore (vodka & tequila seltzers), Senor Sangria, and non-alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Company.

Attendees can purchase food from local Springfield Avenue eateries including Maplewood Wheelhouse, Sandwicheria, General Store, and Martin’s Pretzels.

Proceeds from the Craft Beer Tasting go towards Springfield Avenue beautification, including 100% funding our newest public art project: Utility Box Murals. Previous projects include the four public murals on Springfield Avenue. Visitors can view Springfield Avenue’s current murals by taking a video tour or downloading a map.

The 2024 Craft Beer Tasting Fundraiser is generously sponsored by Tandem Real Estate Group. Additional sponsorship and event design is provided by Lotus Petals Floral Design.

For tickets click on the following link.: Craft Beer Tasting — Springfield Avenue Maplewood

For more information go to www.springfieldavenue.com