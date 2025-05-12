Springfield Avenue Maplewood’s Mayfest Celebration Returns on Sunday, May 18

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood:

Springfield Avenue Maplewood’s annual MayFest Street Fair returns to Springfield Avenue Maplewood on Sunday, May 18th from 11am to 5pm

The fair runs along Springfield Avenue in Maplewood NJ, from Indiana Street to Rutgers Street. This family-friendly event includes free activities for the kids (bounce castle, train rides, and more) plus retail vendors selling a wide variety of food and merchandise. Participants include local businesses and non-profits as well as craft and food vendors from around the region.

MayFest 2025 is made possible through the support of sponsors The Apothecarium, Roeland Home Improvers Little Gym Maplewood, DCH Millburn Audi, Marigold Dentistry and Orthodontics, British Swim School , Puppy Prep, Green Star Exteriors, Our Gang Travel, CKO Kickboxing, and AMA Waterways and is hosted by the Springfield Avenue Maplewood.

MayFest will feature live music by popular local bands, DJ’s, and special performances and demonstrations by dance troupes and studios.

Performances at the corner of Springfield Ave and Yale Street include:

12:30 Blue Life Karate

1:00 Groove Theory

2:00 LaChaney’s Dance

2:30 Inspirational Dance

Performance at corner of Springfield Ave and Rutgers Street include:

3:30 CHS Acapella singers: Unaccompanied Minors & Noteworthy

Line-up of live music performances at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Prospect Street:

(Hourly from 11AM to 5PM)

11:00-11:45 In Tune Maplewood

12:15-12:45 Lynette Sheard

1:15-2:00 Pistol Paranoia

2:00-2:30 Bruno Lee – Solo trumpet performing gospel, jazz, R&B, & Reggae

2:45-3:30 MPack

4:00-4:45 David Easton

New Jersey DJ Services

*Line-ups subject to change

More information can be found on our website: https://www.springfieldavenue.com/mayfest