Steve Mershon Presented SOMA Pride Award for Lifetime Achievement in LGBTQ+ Advocacy

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Local advocate Steve Mershon was honored during Pride Month with the SOMA Pride Steve Mershon Lifetime Achievement in LGBTQ+ Advocacy Award. From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum via Facebook:

We often talk about the progress we make today is on the shoulders of giants who came before us. At today’s Equality March and Rally, Steve Mershon was presented with the “The SOMA Pride Steve Mershon Lifetime Achievement in LGBTQ+ Advocacy Award”, now rightfully named after his extensive contributions to equality and profound impact nationally, statewide and locally. A heartfelt and beautiful tribute to him.

Cheers to you Steve and may we always carry your passion for justice forward to generations that follow us the way you have done.

South Orange Trustee Summer Jones, South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education 1st Vice President Shannon Cuttle, Steve Mershon, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum

