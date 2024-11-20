Summit Downtown 2024 Holiday Event Schedule Released

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Thanksgiving is on the way and the holiday season is just around the corner! Don’t miss the return of exciting family events including Celebrate in Summit, Carriages & Carolers, and The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt. The Summit VISA Gift Cards, accepted at over 150 Summit businesses city-wide, are also available this holiday season so people can support Summit businesses by giving the gift of local! More information on holiday events and Summit VISA Gift Cards can be found on summitdowntown.org.

Small Business Saturday ● November 30

Join us on November 30th as we shine a spotlight on the vibrant small businesses that make Summit a special place. Discover unique finds, enjoy exclusive discounts, and participate in in-store events. From cozy shops to delicious eateries, Summit’s small businesses offer a diverse range of products and services. Let’s come together to support our local economy and kick off the holiday season with a bang! Shop small, support local.

The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt ● November 30 – December 21

A great event for adults and kids alike! The HillTop Elves are hidden within more than 100 different downtown Summit businesses or in the storefront windows; shoppers and their families are urged to wander downtown in search of the HillTop Elf! No purchase is necessary. Scavenger Hunt Forms are available at all participating businesses or can be downloaded off the SDI website. The participating businesses are listed on the form where shoppers identify where they saw the elf at each business. Completed forms must be turned in by 4PM on Saturday, December 21 to be entered to win $500 Summit VISA Gift Card, they can be returned to any participating business. 10 runners up will also each win $100 gift cards. The winning completed forms will be drawn on Thursday, January 2; winners will be notified by email and phone.

















Celebrate in Summit ● Saturday, December 21 ● 1-4PM

Shop, dine, and celebrate right in downtown Summit this holiday season! There will be music throughout the downtown and Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm at Lyric Park (corner of Beechwood Road and Bank Street). New this year, an additional wagon for the day so that all may enjoy the rides. At the Promenade at 426 Springfield Ave, Jimmy’s Artistic Creations will be making holiday sculptures out of ice! Come see him in the act from 1-4pm; the sculptures will be at the Promenade for as long as weather allows. We will be joined again by Soiree NJ for an afternoon with winter princesses including take home crafts for all ages, 1-4pm in The Promenade. All activities are free to the public.

Carriages & Carolers ● 1-4pm ● November 30, December 7, 14, and 21.

Take a break from your downtown shopping to enjoy holiday music, strolling carolers and brass musicians, and free Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm Saturdays, November 30, December 7, 14 and 21. New this year, an additional carriage the last weekend, Saturday, December 21 so that all may enjoy rides. The boarding location will be Lyric Park, located at the corner of Bank Street and Beechwood Road. Use 17 Beechwood Road for GPS. Please note the rides run until 4pm but the line is cut off by 3:30pm, the line may need to be cut earlier to ensure the horse leaves on time. Please keep that timing in mind and SDI very much appreciates your patience.

FREE Holiday Shopper Parking

Courtesy of the City of Summit and Summit Downtown, Inc., there will be FREE holiday shopper parking December 14-31 at 90-minute meters on-street (time limits will be enforced), in the Bank St. Lot, and on the 1st floor of the Tier Garage on Springfield Ave. Get all your holiday shopping done without the worry! Please note that the promotion only applies to the 90-minute street meters and lots.

