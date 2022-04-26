Summit Downtown Announces Winner of Find the HillTop Bunny Contest

From Summit Downtown, Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is proud to announce the winners of their 2nd annual Find The HillTop Bunny contest. SDI celebrated the arrival of Spring with another awesome virtual scavenger hunt! The Find The Hilltop Bunny piqued the interests of adults and kids alike as they tried to figure out where the Hilltop Bunny was hidden each day.

From April 4 and each day through April 12, photos of the Hilltop Bunny hidden somewhere in downtown Summit were posted on their Instagram and Facebook feeds for followers to figure out where he was located that day. He was well-hidden in windows and inside downtown businesses that included Tea & Oranges, Roots Steakhouse, GreatHouse Bonny Neiman, Schroth & Lorenson Jewelers, The Summit Cheese Shoppe, Kidville and more. SDI hopes everyone enjoyed the challenge this year, the HillTop Bunny was much more hidden inside stores stumping many followers.

Congratulations to our winner, Joanne Pillay who received an Easter basket with treats from Sweet Nothings, Brownie Points Bakery, Patricia & Paul Olive Oils, crafts from PaperSource and a $250 Summit VISA gift card that can be used in over 100 stores throughout the city. Thank you to all for your participation in this fun promotion!

Summit VISA Gift Cards can be purchased at the Summit Downtown office at 18 Bank St Suite 101, online at summitdowntown.org or you can call the office to order at 908-277-6100. A great gift and a great way to support local Summit businesses! The gift cards are accepted at over 100 stores, restaurants, and services not just downtown, but all over the City of Summit.

SDI and Summit businesses wish everyone a very happy Spring!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.