Summit Farmers Market to Host a Berry Pie Contest on June 5

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is proud to announce the return of Sunday Funday at the Summit Farmers Market. The first Sunday Funday Contest of the 2022 season is on Sunday, June 5 with a Berry Pie contest.

Amateur bakers are invited to bring their best Berry Pie to the Summit Farmers Market by 10:45AM. All types of berry pies are allowed: mixed berry, strawberry rhubarb, blueberry custard, etc. Pre-registering is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome! To register for the contest, please visit https://bit.ly/BerryPie22.

All pies must be made from scratch and no canned ingredients or boxed mixed are allowed. Entrants must bring a copy of their recipe to the contest with them. The winners will receive Summit Farmers Market Fun Money to be spent at the market.

Judging begins at 11AM. The panel of esteemed judges will be comprised of local chefs and friends of Summit.

The next Sunday Funday activity will be the Annual Apple Pie Contest on Sunday, October 2, followed by a Family Photo Day on Sunday, October.

The market is run by SDI and is located in the Park & Shop Lot #1, at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland. It is open every Sunday through December 18 from 8AM -1PM (8am-12pm in December). For more information about the market, click here.

