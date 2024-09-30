The Adult School to Host Monster Bawl Halloween Dance Party on October 25

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

Get out your dancing shoes and whip up a costume! The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School (SOMAS) has teamed up with local band Emotional Rex to bring you the Monster Bawl Halloween Dance Party this October.

This iconic 21+ costume dance party will take place on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the Woodland. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Prepare to dance all night among a gridlock of ghouls with:

Live music from the infamous Emotional Rex

All your favorite dance tunes from DJ Nefarious Moss

Tasteless trophies for best costumes

Beverages and snacks

Plenty of photo opps in your scary, spooky, amazing costumes

All the spooky fun you expect from a Monster Bawl!

Monster Bawl has been a Halloween tradition in our community for over a decade, starting at the Woodland before moving to other community venues in recent years. Now SOMAS is bringing it back home to the Woodland for 2024 and beyond. If you’ve been to a Monster Bawl before then you know why we are so excited. If you haven’t been yet, you are in for a Halloween treat!

This celebration is also a fundraiser for SOMAS. Your ticket purchase helps us provide classes, lectures and events dedicated to lifelong learning for all ages. Our Fall semester in underway with classes for the curious, the creative, and the adventurous. Whatever your interest, we have a class for that! You can explore our catalog on our website (somasultschool.org)

So scare up your friends, snag your tickets and join us for an eerie-sistable good time at the biggest Halloween party of the season! Tickets available at https://www.somadultschool.org/monster-bawl

The evening wouldn’t be possible without our generous spooooonsors:

Presenting Sponsor: St. James’s Gate

Music Sponsor: Mark Slade’s Real Estate Team

Food and Drink Sponsor: Eventage

Spooky Scenery Sponsor: Botanica Boutique

Drinks & Treats Sponsors: Bonhomie Wine Imports, Smarties, Moonshine & Fizz

Supporting Sponsors: Acres Land Title Agency, The Fringe Collaborative, Greens Indoor Golf, Mona Lisa Framing, Noiré Dispensary, SOMA Chamber of Commerce, Amy & Bill Dahn

For more information about the Monster Bawl and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.somadultschool.org/monster-bawl. For questions, please contact cdelett@somadultschool.org.

The Adult School is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.