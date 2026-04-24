The Children’s Foundation of the Oranges Elects Shawn Grain Carter as New Board President

From The Children’s Foundation of the Oranges:

The Children’s Foundation of the Oranges recently elected Shawn Grain Carter as their new Board President. In this role, she oversees grant-making to over 40 non-profit agencies in the Oranges and Maplewood that serve infants and underprivileged children such as SOPAC, the YMCA, Achieve Foundation, Isaiah House, Family Connections, Luna Stage and many others.

Carter is an accomplished professor, fashion business strategist and luxury brand specialist skilled at balancing the ideals of the cultural and fashion sectors with the long-term interests of every client’s brand. Over the last several decades, she has volunteered with many charitable and cultural institutions in New York and New Jersey. Her strategic planning skills have strengthened various company portfolios across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa by optimizing consumer engagement, brand market positioning, and increased brand equity in a competitive landscape.

Shawn Grain Carter has honed a sophisticated understanding of the concerns facing charitable non-profits, public cultural organizations, private creative enterprises, and initiatives that harness the energy and passions of all. A dynamic visionary leader and successful business consultant, she is dedicated to fostering strong internal and external relationships to cultivate an organizational culture of growth and innovation in both the non-profit and private sectors.