‘The Dancing Cop’ Retires After 58 years of Service to South Orange

After nearly six decades, Edward “Butch” Larkin, also known as the “Dancing Cop” of South Orange, retired — for a second time — on Friday.

The Village of South Orange and its police force honored 86-year-old Larkin with a proclamation, lunch and a police send-off to thank him for his 58 years of service to the community — serving as a police officer for 30 years until retiring in 1993, then returning to the township as a traffic control officer in 1997.

Rain or shine since then, drivers and pedestrians could count on him to be at intersectional along South Orange Avenue, often showing off some dance moves while moving traffic along.

Mayor Sheena Collum, accompanied by Village Council members Hannah Zollman and Olivia Lewis-Chang, read a proclamation on behalf of the Village Council and also told Larkin residents want him to know how much they love and will miss him.

“Over the course of more than five decades of service, Butch Larkin has become known throughout the community for his unwavering dedication, professionalism and integrity, leaving a lasting and meaningful impact on South Orange and its residents,” Collum said. “His extraordinary career reflects a lifetime devoted to protecting, serving and strengthening the community, and his legacy of public service will continue to inspire future generations.”

Collum also honored Larkin on social media saying, “Quite simply there is no one like Butch. And there never will be.”

“Generations of residents have grown up seeing Butch at the corner — keeping our kids safe, greeting families with a smile and turning an ordinary crosswalk into something joyful,” she said. “With his signature whistle, dance moves and unmistakable energy, he brought a sense of fun and warmth to every single day.”

South Orange Police Chief Stephen Dolinac presented Larkin with a plaque and said the police department sprang into action upon learning a couple of weeks ago that Larkin planned to retire on Friday, March 27. “We put this together because we wanted to have him walk out of here the right way,” Dolinac said.

During the event, a slide show played on a television screen on the wall, showing pictures and news reports of Larkin directing traffic and dancing in the street through the years. In 2020, he was featured in a segment on Channel 7 Eyewitness News, which returned on Friday to cover his retirement.

When thanked for always being there, rain or shine, Larkin said, “Happy to do it.”

Larkin talked with those in the crowd, thanking them individually for attending and for the honor and asked his daughter, Donna, to speak on his behalf to the group.

“It’s been his honor to serve the Village of South Orange for nearly six decades,” she said, moved by the moment. “And he feels privileged to have served alongside hundreds of colleagues with such integrity and care for the community, as all of those here today. Thank you.”