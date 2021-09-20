The Fifth Annual Mapso Book Fest, Featuring All Children’s Authors, to Take Place Sunday, September 26

From the Maplewood South Orange Book Festival

The fifth annual Maplewood—South Orange Book Festival will take place in-person and outdoors this Sunday, September 26th from 11:00AM-4:00PM at the Woodland in Maplewood.

The festival will feature all children’s authors this year, with 45 young adult, middle grade and picture book authors and illustrators. The list includes local SOMA favorites such as Pamela Erens, Jay Cooper, Morgan Baden, Barry Lyga, Marina Budhos, Kristin Mahoney, Ethan Berlin, Christopher Healy, and Lee Bacon. Other authors include Christine Kendall, Veera Hiranandani, Sayantani DasGupta, Nina Crews, and Sharee Miller. For the full list, click here. The festival will also feature music, and kid’s activities.

The festival will be held in accordance with all current COVID safety protocols.

“We are looking forward to a fun, safe and exciting book festival this year,” says festival director Robert Lasner. “It has been a difficult eighteen months for all of us, but especially for our children. It will be great for them to be able to get out and meet some of their favorite kid’s authors.”

The festival is FREE of charge.

For more information, contact Robert Lasner at robert@mapsobookfest.org.

Check us at www.mapsobookfest.org

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mapsobookfest/?hl=en

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MaplewoodSouthOrangeBookFestival/