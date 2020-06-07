The Life and Legacy of Anne Frank: Lessons for our Time, June 14

From SOMA Action Religious Justice Committee and Congregation Kol Rina:

Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis in an attic where Anne wrote her famous diary. Her story & her words still have meaning for us.

Please join the SOMA Action Religious Justice Committee and Congregation Kol Rina at a Zoom presentation, “The Life and Legacy of Anne Frank: Lessons for our Time” with Gillian Perry on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4 PM.

The program is free and requires registration because participation is limited:

As we are experiencing isolation from our friends and family, we can perhaps draw solace from thinking about the war time teenage diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

How Anne Frank coped with her two-year isolation whilst in hiding from the Nazis, facing the possibility of arrest and certain death every minute of the day. How Nelson Mandela and Audrey Hepburn’s lives were greatly influenced by Anne Frank’s diary. The astonishing effect that learning about Anne Frank has had on people in some of the world’s most turbulent and violent regions, breaking down long-held prejudicial views.

Since her retirement as Executive Director, as well as Co-founder, of the Anne Frank Trust UK, Gillian Perry has been lecturing and speaking in the UK and the USA. The program date falls two days after what would have been Anne Frank’s 91st birthday.