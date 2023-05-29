The Popular Family Fun Night Returns to Downtown Summit on June 8

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

The annual Family Fun Night (FFN) event hosted by Summit Downtown (SDI) is back and better than ever, with a carnival-themed kid zone set to transform Beechwood Road and Bank Street on Thursday, June 8 from 4-8pm. The event promises to be a fun-filled evening for the whole family with an exciting lineup of activities and entertainment. All activities are free and include promotions and interactions from many of downtown Summit’s family friendly businesses.

This year’s Family Fun Night will feature a main stage at the top of Beechwood Road near Springfield Avenue with interactive entertainment and live kid-themed music. “We are thrilled to have some amazing talent lined up for this year’s event, including a liquid nitrogen show with Crazy Science, Zumbini with Allie, Jumpin’ Jamie and Fishmarket Stew,” said SDI’s Assistant Director Amanda Lynn. All music and interactive shows will be at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Beechwood Rd., starting at 4pm. The evening will also include a petting zoo, reptile exhibit, face painting, henna art, Robbie the Robot, photo booth, free cotton candy by Sweet Nothings, remote control car racing and much more! New this year – Wonder Dog Studio will be joining us with a dog kissing booth and some adoptable friends. Be sure to stop to say hello!

The Bank Street Parking Lot will be home to Healthy Kids’ Corner with various activities hosted by the Summit YMCA and more by The Connection. Kids can look forward to tons of fun games and activities, including face painting, Exercise-for-Books, The Bubble Bus, and more. “Healthy Kids’ Corner is all about promoting healthy habits and activities for kids,” said Allison Zeimann from the Summit YMCA. The Visual Arts Center of NJ will have an art zone and the Summit Public Library will have their yard games and Book Bike. So much fun in one small space!

Bank Street will be the Food and Game Truck Alley once again, offering a wide variety of local favorites and sweet treats and the ever-popular Mobile X Game truck. This year’s new food options include Just Delicious Kettle Corn, fresh donuts by Mo’ Dough, and yummy empanadas from Anita’s Baked Wonders. “We are excited to bring some new food vendors to the event, offering a range of tasty options for everyone,” said Lynn. Pizza Vita, Puras Paletas and The Meat House will also be in serving their delicious treats.

The event is free and open to the public, and SDI is expecting a large turnout. The event could not be presented without their generous supporters, including major sponsors, Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, Brownie Points Bakery, Lois Schneider Real Estate and Jag-One Physical Therapy as an entertainment sponsor. “Family Fun Night is a great way for families to come together and enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment in downtown Summit,” said Nancy Adams, Executive Director of SDI. “And to grab dinner afterwards at one of our many delicious restaurant destinations.”

For more information about Family Fun Night, visit the event website at https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/family-fun-night/

