The South Mountain YMCA Annual Duck Race Is Seeking Sponsors

From the South Mountain YMCA:

The Annual Duck Race is coming, and we want you to be a sponsor! On Memorial Day, May 29, hundreds of families from will gather on the Rahway River in Memorial Park to cheer their ducks to victory and terrific prizes.

This is a fantastic way to advertise your business while supporting children and families in Maplewood and South Orange communities. Your sponsorship will help to provide financial assistance, summer camp scholarships and youth development programs.

The Y will select, based on applications received; a qualifying local non-profit to receive 20%, up to $5,000 of the proceeds, for the Ellie Gianni Community Impact Grant, in the memory of Ellie, who brought this event to over 23 years ago.

To be sponsor visit: givebutter.com/Duckrace2023

Contact jgoodger@metroymcas.org or tdonaldson@metroymcas.org or call (973) 762-4145.

Levels of support are:



Presenting (1 only) $5,000 Event Sponsor

Platinum (6 only) $1500 Heat Naming Rights Gold

Gold $500 Premier Sponsorship Banner

Silver $250 In River Signage

Bronze $125 Sandwich Board Signage

Past Sponsors include: BCB Community Bank, Roman Gourmet, The Local Yarn Store, Sonny’s Indian Kitchen, The Fox & Falcon, ReMerch, Lumie Salon, Lyn Your Face , Mission Driven Consulting, N&K Prime Marketplace, Bethany Joseph Elder Care Consulting, Carter Smile, The Able Baker, The Urban Cyclery Shop, Maplewood Rotary Club, Village Trattoria, Keller Williams, Mapso Book Festival, Coda Kitchen & Bar, Maplewood Country Club, St James Gate, SuzyQues BBQ & Bar, Maplewood Mercantile, SOMEA, Eventage, Anthony Garubo Salon, Bagel Chateau, Park Wood Diner, Keller Williams Mid-Town DirectSouth Orange Downtown, & many more!