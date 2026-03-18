Tom Brodie’s ALS Diagnosis Brought His Family—and Community—Closer Together

As ALS returns to the national spotlight following the recent passing of actor Eric Dane, the South Orange-Maplewood community is rallying around beloved local resident Tom Brodie, who was recently diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Friends, neighbors, former students, and colleagues are raising funds to help Tom, his wife Terrie, and their children Riley and Matthew cover mounting medical expenses, home accessibility renovations, and caregiving support, ensuring the family can focus on time together as they navigate this heartbreaking journey.

More than $60,000 has been raised on behalf of the Brodie family at this time.

The Brodies have been living in Maplewood for about 21 years, ever since visiting friends in the area and falling in love with it. Tom worked as a benefits consultant manager, while Terrie worked as a preschool teacher. They currently live with their children, Riley and Matthew, and their dogs, Hal and Marley.

The family has also been brought closer together.

Terrie stated that after the diagnosis, she began to notice and appreciate how much Tom had been doing around the house previously. Riley and Matthew have also “picked up the slack” in many ways, Terrie reports, from getting smoothies, to loading up the wheelchair.

Their children, Riley and Matthew, both in their 20s, are at the age that they would normally be moving out and away from their family. However, at this juncture, it seems like a time for them to be closer to home than ever. The diagnosis changed many of their future plans.

Financially, plans had to change as well.

Concerns about insurance, renovation costs, and the consequences of going on disability are some of the things the family has to consider.

“As far as planning…. And just thinking about what the future looks like and how we can help him be comfortable and take care of him. And it’s a lot, and we talk about what the future is going to look like without him, which is hard but it has to be talked about,” Terrie said. “We know it’s gonna be tough at some point. Navigating it at some point is going to be challenging because I have never had to do this before, and dealing with insurance and all the things. I don’t think it’s an easy road but I feel that we have help and support and friends and family, so I’m not alone.”

The community stepped up. From raking leaves, to calling or texting in support, many people in the community helped support the family. To help with renovations, a local architect is drawing up plans for their renovations. In fact, family friends were the ones who initially convinced the Brodies to start a GoFundMe.

“At first it was very awkward for me,” Terrie said. “Friends of mine did it for me. They all rallied together…and they all collaborated.”

Each of the friends — including coworkers of Terrie’s and college buddies of Tom’s — pitched in, each making different contributions to help set up the GoFundMe. It was awkward at first to receive help, Terrie said. However, “having been on the other side of GoFundMe, you want to help someone and this is the way you can show it? You do it.”

Over time, she said, she “became more overwhelmed and appreciative of all the kind words and messages.” The amount of money and support was not unexpected for the SOMA community, but the thoughts and sentiments behind them were moving.

“Obviously, the money will financially help, but it was more the thought and the feeling behind everyone’s donation that meant the most,” she said.

Simply talking to others is helpful as well.

Tom, a dedicated Giants and Mets fan, has been going to sports games with friends. In terms of support, Terrie says that talking with others — even if just a quick conversation — and feeling unafraid to express your emotions are very valuable. “For me personally, talking to my friends and really not being afraid to say how you feel and you know there are people who love you and will listen to you,” she said.

Overall, Terrie’s main point of advice is to “cherish every moment every day… When you are faced with this horrible diagnosis, you still have to live your life… make sure you find happiness in the day to day.”

Visit Tom Brodie’s GoFundMe here: www.gofundme.com/f/support-tom-brodie-family-with-als-care

Adair Curry is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School who is working with Village Green as a paid student freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.