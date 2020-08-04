Tropical Storm Warning: Multiple Road Closures Due to Downed Trees and Wires

From the Township of Maplewood:

Please be advised:

There are multiple road closures to a downed tree and wires. Please follow us on Nixle for real time road closures and updates: https://local.nixle.com/maplewood-police-department-nj

Now is the time to stay inside, limit non-essential travel, and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.

Stay away from downed wires:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires. Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything it might be in contact with. If a wire falls on or near your car, stay inside the car, call 911, and do not get out until PSE&G de-energizes the line. If you MUST get out of the vehicle because it is on fire, jump as far as possible away from the vehicle, with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and hop or shuffle away.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

Compile a list of emergency phone numbers; include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG.

Go to pseg.com/myaccount to sign up to report outages online and to check restoration progress.

Go to pseg.com/outagecenter to check the “Outage Map,” which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.

You can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 4PSEG (47734).