Turtle Back Zoo’s Groundhog Predicts Early Spring and an Eagles Super Bowl LIX Win

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced on Sunday that Lady Edwina of Essex, aka Essex Edwina, the Turtle Back Zoo’s resident groundhog, did not see her shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting an early arrival of spring — and that the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Lady Edwina made her prediction during the Zoo’s annual Groundhog Day Celebration. This is the fourth year she has made a prognostication since taking over for her cousin Essex Ed, who started making predictions in 1997.

“I’m not a fan of cold weather, so I appreciate Lady Edwina forecasting an early arrival for warmer, spring weather,” said DiVincenzo. “It may still be winter, but Turtle Back Zoo is open and it’s a great time to come out and Experience Essex, and our wonderful Turtle Back Zoo and South Mountain Recreation Complex.

“Waiting for Essex Edwina on Groundhog Day creates excitement about Essex County’s Turtle Back Zoo and highlights her role as an educational resource,” he added.

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, so Pennsylvanians are bracing for six more weeks of winter. (Per legend, if a groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, the winter chill will continue for six more weeks. If conditions are cloudy and the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, warmer temperatures are in store.)

A County press release explained that before Essex Edwina and her cousin Essex Ed, the Zoo had various other groundhogs make predictions, dating back to the 1970s and that New Jersey weather is not always in line with Pennsylvania’s, and therefore the predictions of Punxsutawney Phil and Essex Edwina (and Ed) aren’t always been the same.

In the mid-2000s, Essex Ed started adding Super Bowl predictions to his prognostication and Edwina continued the tradition.