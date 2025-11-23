Ultimate Founder’s Day 2025 Celebrates Community, Competition & Hometown Heroes Nov. 29

Maplewood & South Orange, NJ — CHS Ultimate Frisbee is thrilled to announce an exciting slate of activities for Ultimate Founder’s Day 2025, a full-day celebration honoring the birthplace of Ultimate and the generations of players who continue to grow the sport in our community, and a return of the TODAY Show correspondent Sam Brock and his film crew.

Clinic Led by CHS Alum & Tech Creator Marques Brownlee and NY Empire Coach Anthony Nuñez

This year’s event is headlined by two extraordinary figures returning to their roots. Marques Brownlee, internationally known tech creator (MKBHD) and professional Ultimate player, who grew up right here in Maplewood, will join longtime Ultimate leader Coach Anthony Nuñez, whose coaching career began at Columbia High School in 1998. They will also be joined by leading CHS Ultimate dynasties including this year’s Callahan winner, Dexter Clyburn, Callahan Nominee Tristen Yarter, and Donovan award nominee Skylar Yarter, who is currently working with the Sparkle Motion team. Together, these incredible talents will lead a FREE youth clinic for ages 12–18. Registration is required, and their combined expertise promises an unforgettable training experience for young athletes at every skill level. This is literally the best of the best right in YOUR backyard.

Full Day of Play: Alumni Game, Open Hat Tournament & Ultimate History Spotlight

Ultimate Frisbee pioneers and CHS alumni Joe Barbanel and Ed Summers, both members of the Ultimate Hall of Fame and often described as two of the “Johnny Appleseeds” of the sport, will once again join the fun at the beloved Alumni vs. Current player matchup. Joe and Ed were featured this July on NBC’s Today Show with correspondent Sam Brock, and Sam will be returning to town to catch up with these two giants of the sport that began as a lark in 1968 has grown into a global sport played by millions worldwide.

The competition will be fierce as past and present CHS players compete for the four coveted G.O.A.T. Trophies (DoW and DoM of each team). In addition, players of all ages and backgrounds are invited to join our community-wide Open Hat Tournament, encouraging newcomers, returning players, and longtime fans alike to step onto the field and be part of the action.

Exclusive Event-Only Pricing for NEW Commemorative Discs

Attendees can pick up brand-new disc designs created by CHS students Jack Booker-Dodd (’26) and Neve Mahoney (’25), along with limited-edition commemorative Ultimate Founder’s Day discs honoring the year Ultimate was invented at CHS. All discs will be available at 50% off exclusively during Founder’s Day.

Food, Vendors & Family Fun

Bring your appetite and enjoy delicious options from local favorites, including The Sandwicheria and Urban Cone, with additional vendors to be announced soon. Whether you plan to play or cheer, the day offers great food, community energy, and plenty of fresh air.

After-Party at Pallet Brewery

The celebration continues into the evening with an official after-party at Pallet Brewery (30 Newark Way, Maplewood, NJ 07040). Friends, families, alumni, and players are invited to relax with Maplewood’s own craft brews and enjoy pizza and good company as we close out this special day together.

Don’t miss all the fun. Register today at https://chsultimate.org/teams/ultimate_founders_day/!