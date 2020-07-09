VIDEO: ’10 Days of 10Ks’ Gets Off to Fast, Sweaty, Socially Distant Start

Chose your distance. Choose your days. Make an impact.

For the third year running (see what we did there?), local fitness buffs are helping to raise funds for the MEND Hunger Relief Network through “10 Day of 10Ks.” The event got off to a sweaty start on Thursday, July 9 with a run sponsored by the Facebook group FeedSOMany.

This year, as with everything, “10 Days of 10Ks” is a bit different. Daily event routes are being shared ahead of time and runners are asked to comply with state-mandated social distancing guidelines.

As with previous years, the daily “10K” is just a suggestion. Runner/walkers can choose their own distance. The most important thing is to give. Suggested donation to participate in all 10 Days is $10. Proceeds will support MEND, a network of 20 food pantries in Essex County, and help provide more fresh and healthy food for all. Although the event has already met its 10K goal, organizer Jessica Lituchy says she is hoping to beat the 2019 record of $13,357.40 raised.

Donate here: https://givebutter.com/10Days

For updates, visit the 10 Days of 10Ks Facebook page here.

For all 10 events pages, visit here.

EVENT DATES: 7/9/20 – 7/18/20

You do not need to do all 10 days, or all 10Ks, or even run… just commit to whatever personal goal is meaningful to you.