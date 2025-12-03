1 Day After 13 Dems File to Run for Sherrill’s Congressional Seat, Essex Cty Dems Endorse Brendan Gill

On December 1, 13 candidates filed paperwork to run in the Democratic primary for Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill’s vacated seat in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

On December 2, the Essex County Democratic Committee held its convention and endorsed Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill.

The 12 other Democratic candidates are:

Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett ,

, Army Reserve member Zach Beecher ,

, Community advocate and professional comedian J-L Cauvin ,

Former Sherrill intern Marc Chaaban ,

Former Obama administration member Cammie Croft ,

Former Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis ,

Morris Township Committee member Jeff Grayzel ,

Former Congressman Tom Malinowski (NJ-7),

Co-Exec. Director of Popular Democracy Analilia Mejia ,

Chatham Councilman Justin Strickland ,

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State Tahesha Way , and

Activist Anna Lee Williams .

(Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is the only Republican who has filed.)

The vote to endorse Gill was not without controversy with more than 90 Democratic District leaders signing a letter to Essex County party leadership asking for a postponement. The New Jersey Globe called the convention “turbulent” and “beset with technical issues throughout.” (Village Green emailed the Essex County Democratic Party early in the day to request access but never received a response.)

The Globe reported that an effort to have the Essex County convention abstain from endorsing ANY candidate narrowly failed by a vote of 142 against to 133 in favor. Ultimately, Gill won 132 votes, with 90 committee members voting “abstain,” and a smattering of other votes going to other candidates.

ECDC Chair Leroy Jones said that the convention needed to go forward so that the Committee could meet the Dec. 4 deadline to place its slogan on the ballot for its endorsed candidate; however, Morris Democrats have chosen to hold their convention on December 14 and relinquish their ability to award a ballot slogan.

In a statement following the endorsement, Gill wrote, “I’m honored to earn the endorsement of the Essex County Democratic Organization. The Essex County Democratic District Leaders are my neighbors and they are hardworking volunteers who power our elections, helping elect leaders like Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill, Senator Andy Kim, Senator Cory Booker, and Congresswoman LaMonica McIver. Their work is the reason we keep New Jersey blue. I’m proud to have their trust.”

Gill has been racking up major party and union endorsements since declaring his run, including the endorsement of Gov. Phil Murphy. Sherrill is declining to endorse in the campaign to fill her seat.

In a letter to Village Green, published on November 30, South Orange Democratic District Leader Joe Rospars said the Essex County Democratic Committee had called the virtual convention for the day after the petition deadline “to hand its endorsement to the machine’s preferred candidate before we even know who else made it onto the ballot successfully.”

Rospars called the move part of an “effort to prevent a real, competitive primary and sew up the result for their preferred candidate.”

