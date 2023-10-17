2023 Board of Education Candidate Profile: Jeff Bennett

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats come up for election each year. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting profiles for each candidate. The following profile was submitted by Shayna Sackett-Gable. Read our 2023 election guidelines here.

Jeff Bennett is a New Jersey native and K-12 public school graduate. Jeff served on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education from 2012-2015. During his time on the Board, Jeff served as a Committee Chair for the Excellence & Equity Committee. Jeff was also instrumental in the development and adoption of the Access & Equity Policy, the Gifted & Talented Strategy, more reading help in special education, protocols for TEACH NJ, and adopting the Common Core. Jeff supported efforts to hire more Black teachers and foster culturally competent teaching. Jeff worked tirelessly to support inclusion across dimensions. Although a minority Board viewpoint at the time, Jeff remains proud of his early recognition and vocalization of the problems related to the Readers & Writers Workshop and was a Board advocate for embracing phonics in the curriculum.

After serving on the BOE, Jeff was the Research Director for the Fair Funding Action Committee, a grassroots group of parents from underaided districts that supported state aid reform. The group’s work culminated in a landmark state aid reform bill in 2018 that has provided almost $2 million more for the SOMSD than we originally would have received. If elected, Jeff will continue state aid advocacy to fix additional ways NJ’s state aid law is biased against South Orange-Maplewood.

As a community activist for adequate transportation in SOMSD, Jeff has done a huge amount of analysis of III placement patterns on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood dimension that the Administration has not done. He also shared early that the tax cap could be exceeded for transportation and that the BOE had passed an unconditional prohibition on transfers, no matter someone’s hardship. Jeff continues to present this information to the District and Community as he fights for children to get to school safely and on time.

Jeff’s wife Megan is a public school principal in New York City. Together they have three children enrolled in the SOMSD; a fifth grader at Bolden, a second grader at Marshall, and preschooler at a public preschool in South Orange. In Jeff’s spare time he enjoys visiting historic sites and botanical gardens and getting to know all parts of New Jersey. Jeffrey enjoys hiking and in the mid-2000s, Jeffrey co-founded NJ’s first “peakbagging” hiking club. If elected to the SOMSD Board of Education, Jeff shared, “I would continue to prioritize closing the opportunity gap and working for marginalized populations, the need to listen to parents and teachers, and that we should avoid one-size-fits-all, top down policies.”