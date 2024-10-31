All the 2024 South Orange-Maplewood Board of ED Candidate Q&As Right Here!

The seven candidates vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election have answered numerous questions over the course of the campaign season, a number of which have been recorded in questionnaires and forums. We’ve rounded them up here for any voters who are continuing to weigh their choices. Find all of our election reporting, including letters of support, here.

Read each candidate’s profile here: Jeff Bennett, Deirdre Brown, Bethany Joseph, Bimal Kapadia, Paul Stephan, Qawi Telesford, and Arun Vadlamani.

Visit the candidates’ websites here:

Village Green Questionnaire

Village Green sends a questionnaire to BOE candidates each year, with topics gleaned from our reporting. This year, Village Green sent four questions to the candidates. Read the questions and responses here:

Special Education Parents Advisory Committee Questionnaire

SEPAC SOMA invited Board of Education candidates to respond to several questions about issues related to Special Education in the district. Read their responses here: 2024 BOE Candidate Responses on Special Education. “We thank all the candidates for taking the time to share their perspectives,” wrote SEPAC in a release. “SEPAC is not a political organization, and it does not endorse candidates in any election. This presentation is intended solely to assist voters by presenting candidate views on issues related to special education. The views expressed are the candidates’ own.” For more information about SEPAC SOMA, please visit www.sepacsoma.org.