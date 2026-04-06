Early In-Person Voting for NJ-11 Congressional Race Runs April 6-14

Early in-person voting for the Special Election for the NJ-11 Congressional District, featuring Democrat Analilia Mejia, Republican Joe Hathaway, and Independent Alan Bond, will run from April 6 – April 14.

For NJ-11 voters in Essex County, there are six early voting locations:

Early voting hours are:

MONDAY THRU SATURDAY 10:00AM – 8:00PM

SUNDAY 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Special Election Day is Thursday, April 16. The deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail is April 9; the deadline for Application to Receive Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters is April 12; the deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications is April 15; and the deadline for Post Office Receipt of Mail-In Ballots is April 16.

On April 1, Mejia and Hathaway debated issues from healthcare to immigration to Israel at a forum sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and Rider University. Watch here.

Village Green profiled both Mejia and Hathaway. Read those profiles here:

Populism Push: Analilia Mejia Navigates NJ-11 Campaign After Stunning Primary Victory

Practical Leadership: Republican Joe Hathaway Aims to Flip the Seat in NJ-11 Special Election