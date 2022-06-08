Engel Bests Kiley in Maplewood Township Democratic Primary by 5-1 Margin

With 19 out of 21 precincts reporting, Maplewood Township Committee candidate Deborah Engel leads Kurt Kiley in the Democratic primary by a more than 5 to 1 margin, with 84 percent of the vote.

“I am so thankful to the people of Maplewood for having the faith in me to lead our great town,” Engel said in a release. “I am thrilled to be on the ballot next to Congressman Mikie Sherrill in November and look forward to bringing out the Democratic vote for us moms and women with vision! I also look forward to being on the ballot with Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., who served Essex County so well during the pandemic.”

The unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk’s Office show Engel with 1,234 votes and Kiley with 231.

Vote by mail totals were 538 for Engel and 102 for Kiley.

In a pilot ballot reform program this year, the Maplewood Democratic Committee vetted and endorsed both candidates, but only one — Engel — will move on to the November 8 general election. No Republicans filed to run this year, nor has any Republican sought election to the Maplewood Township Committee since 2017.

Also on the ballot were primaries for the New Jersey Congressional District 11. Maplewood and South Orange were redistricted in the 11th district following the 2020 U.S. Census; the towns were formerly a part of district 10. Also on the ballot was the seat for the Essex County Executive.

