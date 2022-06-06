FYI: Polling Location Changes in Maplewood for June 7, 2022 Primary

Maplewood Township issued a notice reminding voters in districts 4,10, 16 and 22 that they will not be voting at Clinton School but instead will be voting at Columbia High School. If you don’t know your polling place, you can find it on the sample ballot that was mailed to you or visit https://www.vote.org/polling-place-locator/. Polls are open Tuesday, June 7, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From Maplewood Township:

June 7, 2022 Primary Election Voting

Columbia High School Polling Location

Districts: 4, 10, 16, 22

Note: these districts previously voted at Clinton School

Voting Location – CHS Gymnasium – Please read instructions below carefully:

To enter the CHS Gymnasium for Voting on June 7:

The entrance to the Gymnasium is in the rear of the school off of Valley Street. For GPS purposes, please use 467 Valley Street. When you arrive in the parking lot, please walk toward the athletic field and follow the pathway up to the doors to enter the school. There will be signage posted. You will NOT Be able to access the gymnasium through any other doors or stairways.

Parking:

There will be a limited number of spots available for voters in the gymnasium parking lot. If those spots are occupied when you arrive, please utilize street parking on Academy St, Parker Ave or Hixon Pl. The CVS Parking lot will also be available.