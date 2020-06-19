Updated: July 7 Vote-by-Mail Primary Election — What You Need to Know

From the Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk:

Update: A third polling location has been added at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street.

Information and Guidelines

Governor Murphy issued Executive Order 144 ordering the July 7 Primary Election to be conducted primarily by vote-by-mail.

ALL registered Democratic or Republican voters

Will automatically receive a VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT regardless of whether they voted by mail previously. All ballots will come with return envelopes postage prepaid.

ALL registered Unaffiliated voters

Will automatically receive VOTE-BY-MAIL APPLICATION with return envelopes postage prepaid.

Deadline to receive

Vote-by-mail ballot must be postmarked on or before July 7, 2020 and received by 8:00 P.M. on July 14, 2020.

Vote-by-mail ballots may not be returned to polling locations.

Polling locations

Under the Executive Order, each municipality must have at least one physical polling location. Voters at polling locations will be required to vote by provisional ballot, there will be no voting machines, except a voter with disabilities may vote on an ADA-accessible machine.

Maplewood will now have THREE locations: The Maplewood Community Center, 120 Burnett Avenue and The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, and Town Hall, 574 Valley Street

Social Distancing / Capacity Restrictions

6 feet distance between voters as well as between voters and poll workers by demarcation of 6 feet of spacing in voter lines and poll workers stations will be enforced.

Frequent sanitization of high touch areas in polling places consistent with CDC guidelines;

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be available to poll workers, voters and those accompanying voters.

Additional information from Essex County.

Voters encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding face coverings while in the polling place, however, entry into the polling location cannot be denied for not wearing a face covering.