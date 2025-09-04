Meet the 3 Candidates Running for South Orange Village Council

Three candidates have filed to run for the three South Orange Village Council seats that are up for election this November 4: Incumbent Bill Haskins and newcomers Hannah Zollman and Patricia Canning. Council Member Bobby Brown is not seeking re-election and Council Member Steve Schnall is filling out the term of Karen Hilton, who stepped down last spring.

The South Orange Village Council is made up of six members, with three seats up for election every two years. The Mayor of South Orange is elected separately; the next Mayoral election will take place in 2027.

South Orange elections are nonpartisan. This is the first time that South Orange will be holding its municipal election in November, per a recent charter change.

Although Haskins, Zollman and Canning announced their slate in July, they will be hosting an official campaign kickoff this Sunday, September 7. Read more details in the release below:

South Orange, NJ (September 2, 2025) – Incumbent Council Member Bill Haskins and community leaders Hannah Zollman and Patricia Canning—running together as South Orange 2025: Leadership in Action—invite residents to their Campaign Kickoff on Sunday, September 7th, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The event will officially launch their campaign for South Orange Village Council and mark the beginning of a season dedicated to connecting with neighbors, listening to concerns, and working together to shape the community’s future.

Although the slate is uncontested on the November 4 ballot, the candidates underscored that they do not take this moment or the responsibility of leadership lightly. Instead, they are committed to robust outreach, accessibility, and engaging every resident in meaningful conversations about how to make South Orange even better.

In addition to the kickoff event, the candidates announced the launch of their campaign website, southorange2025.com, where residents can learn more about the slate, sign up for updates, volunteer, request lawn signs, and explore ways to get involved throughout the election season.

“Our campaign kickoff is not just a way to gather supporters together—it’s a commitment we’re making to the community,” said Bill Haskins. “Even though we are running uncontested, we will be working hard to earn each and every vote by showing our neighbors that we are listening, engaging, and prepared to serve for the greater good of all residents, stakeholders, and visitors.”

Hannah Zollman emphasized the importance of civic participation beyond Election Day. “As someone running for the first time, I hope to meet and encourage more people who want to volunteer with the Village by serving on the many advisory boards and committees,” said Zollman. “That’s where I started, so I know South Orange’s greatest asset is its people, and when we tap the energy and expertise of residents who are equally passionate about our shared future, we build a stronger, more vibrant community together.”

The candidates also stressed the importance of strong voter turnout this fall, noting that so much is at stake. From affordability, environmental protections, and housing to resources for public schools and ensuring New Jersey continues to uphold the values of diversity and equity, the choices made on November 4 will directly affect South Orange.

“This campaign is about more than sharing our vision. It is about strengthening our democracy right here at home,” said Patricia Canning. “We want every resident to feel seen, heard, and engaged in shaping South Orange. At the same time, we know how much is at stake in New Jersey’s elections this year, and we want to remind our neighbors that showing up to vote is one of the most powerful ways we can protect our community’s values and future.”