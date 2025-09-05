Fall 2025 Registration Now Open for Sparkle Motion Grxls Ultimate

The following is from Sparkle Motion:

Registration is now open to join Sparkle Motion’s fall 2025 season. If you’re wondering if this might be for you, please come to a practice and see. All skill levels are welcome, from complete beginners to seasoned athletes.

Ultimate Frisbee is more than a game, it’s part of our local history. Sparkle Motion, proudly carries on that tradition, having been crowned New Jersey State Champions for four years in a row!

Why Ultimate Is a Great Sport for High School Girls

The sport emphasizes teamwork, leadership, and respect through a self-officiated structure where players from opposing teams resolve conflicts together. Sparkle Motion builds confidence, creates lifelong friendships, and ensures every player has a role on the field.

Practice Schedule & How to Join

Who: Girls and non-binary players, age 14 – 18 (you don’t have to attend CHS)

When: Monday through Thursday, 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Maplecrest Park, 237 Oakland Rd, Maplewood

What to Bring: Cleats or sneakers, water, and your energy

No experience is needed. New players are encouraged to just show up to a practice to see what it’s like. Sparkle Motion will provide the rest.

Be Part of the Legacy

A core goal of Sparkle Motion is building a community where girls and non-binary athletes can thrive. From fast-paced games to spirited cheers and team tradition. Become part of Sparkle Motion’s legacy of excellence, fun, and inclusion this fall.

Learn more and sign up at: CHSUltimate.org

Questions? Contact: [email protected]

DM Sparkle Motion on instagram: @chssparklemotion